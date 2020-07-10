Cops Tell RJ Suchi to Take Down Her Video on TN Custodial Deaths

Tamil Nadu CB-CID, on Thursday, 10 July directed playback singer and radio jockey Suchitra to take down her video on the Sathankulam custodial deaths of Jeyaraj and Beniks. Following the direction, the singer deleted the video from her social media accounts.

In a note issued to the media, the CB-CID alleged that the video which Suchitra released on the custodial deaths of Jeyaraj and Beniks in Sathankulam was flagged to her by the police.

“Ms Suchitra’s descriptive narration of the incident is baseless and is not truly indicative of the real happenings. In this video she falsely exaggerated and sensationalised the chain of events and her allegations seems to be a figment of imagination and is not backed up by any proof,” reads the press note.

Adding that the CB-CID did not find any substance in the allegations made by Suchitra in her video on investigation, the note says that the video promotes hatred against the police.