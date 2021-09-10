Tamil Nadu Bans All Public Congregations Ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi

The Tamil Nadu government, on Thursday, September 9, issued fresh guidelines for the pandemic-induced lockdown in the state. The new guidelines state that all political, cultural, and religious congregations will be banned till 31 October 2021. The new rules were announced ahead of Friday’s Ganesh Chaturthi festival.

The government added that there is a likelihood of the third wave of the coronavirus in the country in September and October because of which preventative measures are being taken.

“In the ongoing corona control measures, some relaxations have been announced considering the livelihood and economic well-being of the people. However, restrictions on festivals, political, social and cultural events continue. Events like this can turn into Super Spreader Events,” read the latest guidelines released on Thursday.