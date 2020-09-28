AIADMK to Announce Tamil Nadu CM Candidate on  7 October

Speaking to TNM, sources from the party reveal that CM Edappadi Palaniswami (EPS) used his leadership during the pandemic and the praise he has received from the prime minister as an argument to become the party's candidate. Deputy CM O Paneerselvam (OPS) however claimed that while he was chosen by former CM Jayalalithaa to be the CM, EPS was appointed to the post by VK Sasikala.

"His argument was that he was more deserving of the post because he was chosen by the former CM. To this, EPS said that we were all chosen by the same person and you know that. He didn't mention the name but he was referring to Chinnamma," says the AIADMK sources.

According to leaders in the know of the committee proceedings, powerful leaders including Electricity minister Thangamani and Municipal administration minister Velumani remained neutral during the proceeding and merely helped with negotiations. Sources however indicate that the discussion was tilted in favour of CM EPS remaining the face of the party.

OPS argued that he had not signed up to remain Deputy CM if another government was to be formed as well. However, he found very little support amongst members of the committee, say sources.

As for the ten day delay in the announcement of the candidate, a simple explanation was offered.

"7 October is an auspicious day," says the AIADMK leader.