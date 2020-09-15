Sasikala to Be Released From Jail in Jan 2021, If She Pays Fine

Sasikala's nephew Sudhakaran and her close confidante J Ilavarasi are also serving jail term along with her.

Sasikala’s lawyer Raja Senthoor Pandian had earlier said that she could walk out of jail by end of September because of her good conduct.

If the in-default fine is not paid, her ‘probable date of release' would be 27 February 2022, read the RTI reply. Subsequently, the probably date of release may vary if she utilises the parole facility.

Sasikala was out on parole earlier in October 2017 for five days when her husband Natarajan was unwell. She was again granted parole for 12 days in March 2019 when Natarajan passed away.