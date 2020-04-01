Tablighi Jamaat: Contact Tracing Thousands a Herculean Task

State officials said that the railways is providing lists of passengers to the district authorities which are being compared to the list of participants of the event to ensure contact tracing.

Of the contacts being traced, one is the case of 10 Indonesians who took the AP Sampark Kranti Express back to Karimnagar district after the event on 13 March, and subsequently reported positive for coronavirus. Around 60 passengers who travelled on the New Delhi-Ranchi Rajdhani Express in the same B1 coach as a Malaysian woman who tested positive for the virus, believed to be part of the Nizamuddin Tablighi cluster, are under the scanner with the district authorities scrambling to find their whereabouts.

The woman who travelled on the train on 16 March with 23 others tested positive and is Jharkhand’s first confirmed case of COVID-19.

According to inputs from states, two people who attended the congregation and later tested positive travelled by the Duronto on 18 March in the S8 coach along with two companions, two of them travelled by the Grand Trunk Express in the S3 coach with two minors, while a couple of others took the Tamil Nadu Express.