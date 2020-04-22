Tablighi Chief Appeals to Members Cured of Corona to Donate Plasma

Tablighi Jamaat leader Maulana Saad Kandhalvi, who has been booked by the Delhi Police for holding a religious congregation during the lockdown, appealed to coronavirus survivors to donate blood plasma for infected people, on Tuesday, 21 April, reported news agency PTI.

In a letter issued on Tuesday, Kandhalvi said he and some other members of the organisation are under self-quarantine. The letter was shared by AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan on his Twitter handle.

The leader said that most of the members who were quarantined did not have any infection and they tested negative for COVID-19.