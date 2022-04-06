‘Sycophant UP Cops’: Press Club on Journalists’ Arrest Over Leaked Exam Paper

The Press Club of India (PCI) on Tuesday, 5 April, slammed the Ballia district administration over the arrest of journalists who broke the paper leak story.

PCI said in its press release, “It is highly condemnable on the part of Ballia district administration to arbitrarily arrest those Ballia-based journalists who had exposed the leak of 12th examination English paper. It is just akin to a case of kettle calling the pot black.”