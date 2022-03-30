UP Board Class 12 English Exam Cancelled in 24 Districts After Paper Leak

A total of 2.97 lakh CCTV cameras had been installed to stop cheating in examinations.

“The feed from these cameras at 8,373 exam centres is being monitored at district-level control rooms,” an official was quoted as saying by The Indian Express.

The state government had said that the strict National Security Act (NSA) will be invoked against those found using unfair means during the examinations.

The exams will continue till 12 April, and are being conducted in two shifts from 8 am to 11.15 am and 2 pm to 5.15 pm.

Meanwhile, Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav said in a tweet in Hindi, "Even in the second innings of the UP BJP government, the business of getting the paper leaked continues unabated. The youth are saying that the BJP government, which has failed to provide employment, deliberately does not want to allow any examination to be completed.”