'Sordid State of Affairs': SC Censures Kerala Govt on Easing Lockdown for Eid
"The relaxation for one day to Category-D areas was wholly uncalled for," the SC said.
The Supreme Court on Tuesday, 20 July, pulled up the Government of Kerala over the relaxation of COVID-19 restrictions ahead of Bakri Eid celebrations in the state.
A bench headed by Justice Nariman censured the state administration for easing the curbs and giving in to the demands of pressure groups, saying that it discloses a "sordid state of affairs," LiveLaw reported.
"The relaxation for one day to Category-D areas was wholly uncalled for. In these circumstances, we direct the state of Kerala to give heed to Article 21 of the Constitution read with Article 141 and follow our directions given in the UP case."Supreme Court, as per LiveLaw
On July 16, the top court had pointed out that fear of a third COVID wave looms large over all Indians as it asked the Uttar Pradesh government to reconsider its decision on a physical Kanwar Yatra.
"Also, pressure groups of all kinds, religious or otherwise, cannot, in any way, interfere with this most fundamental right of all the citizens of India," the bench headed by Justice Nariman observed.
Further, the Supreme Court cautioned that if the policy spreads COVID-19 infection in the state, any person can bring it to the notice of the court, after which the court will be compelled to take appropriate action, LiveLaw reported.
Background
The Supreme Court on Monday, had sought the Kerala government's response to a plea, challenging its decision on easing restrictions ahead of Eid-ul-Zuha for three days amid a fresh surge of COVID-19 cases in Kerala.
The government of Kerala, in a reply that came late at night on Monday, 19 July, submitted before the apex court that the COVID relaxations proposed ahead of Bakri Eid will give succour to traders, who were expecting that Eid sales will alleviate their troubles, LiveLaw reported.
(With inputs from LiveLaw)
