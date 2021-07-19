SC Seeks Kerala Govt's Response on Plea Against Easing COVID Curbs for Bakri Eid

The Supreme Court on Monday, 19 July, sought the Kerala governments response to a plea challenging its decision on easing restrictions ahead of Eid-ul-Zuha (Bakri Eid) for three days amid a fresh surge of COVID-19 cases in Kerala.

The plea filed on behalf of PKD Nambiar through Advocate Preeti Singh stated that it was shocking that "the government was playing with the lives of citizens during a medical emergency", reported LiveLaw.