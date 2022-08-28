Supertech Twin Towers: Traffic Diversions Planned Ahead of Demolition

In a one-of-a kind demolition, Noida’s Supertech Twin Towers will be razed to rubble, on Sunday, 28 August, at 2.30 pm, amid heightened security. People residing in the adjoining societies have already evacuated their homes.

The demolition, which will take just about nine seconds using 3,700 kg of explosives, will result in 54,000 tonnes of debris, raise noise levels up to 150 db, and lead to the formation of dust clouds of up to 4 km, as a total of 915 residential flats, and 21 shops will be razed to the ground.

To manage traffic on Sunday, the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway will be closed from 2:15 pm to 2:45 pm.

"The roads around the twin towers will be sealed at 7 am on Sunday," Noida's Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic), Ganesh Shankar Shah, told NDTV.