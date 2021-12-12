Sunday View: The Best Weekend Opinion Reads, Curated Just for You

Twinkle Khanna, in a piece for TOI, writes about impact and the commonality of urinary incontinence — a problem that affects one out of four women and “yet we never talk about it” — and the importance of discussing it with a doctor.

“While men seem to be totally comfortable with turning towards a tree and urinating in public view or participating in a fart competition like the one held in Surat last year, we spend our lives pretending we don’t even perspire,” she writes.