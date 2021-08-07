'Sorry State': SC to Centre on Not Filling Vacancies in Tribunals

The Supreme Court of India on Friday, 6 August, called the vacancies at various tribunals across the country a 'sorry state of affairs' and pulled up the Centre asking them to take a stand on the matter in a week, reported The Indian Express.

Heading a two-judge bench, Chief Justice of India NV Ramana told Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, “We don’t know what is your stand – you want to continue to tribunals or close it down?”

"I have given the names of tribunals and vacancies. Please take a stand and report to court within a week. If not then we will call all top officers across the country to appear before us," the bench was quoted as saying.