‘Must Take Serious Note of Setbacks’: Sonia on Cong’s Poll Results

“Poll results tell us we need to put our house in order,” Sonia Gandhi reportedly said at the party’s CWC meet.
Congress Chief Sonia Gandhi at the Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting on Monday, 10 May, said that the party must take a ‘serious note’ of its performance in the recently-concluded Assembly elections.
Gandhi asked senior leaders and state incharge from Assam, Puducherry, Kerala and West Bengal to tell her why the party performed "well below" expectation.
“Poll results tell us we need to put our house in order,” she added.
“We have to take note of our serious setbacks. To say that we are deeply disappointed is to make an understatement. I intend to set up a small group to look at every aspect that caused such reverses and report back very quickly,” she reportedly said.
The Congress was part of a winning alliance only in Tamil Nadu, bagging 18 of the 25 seats allocated to the party. In Kerala, amid a Left wave, the party managed to win 40 seats. However, in West Bengal and Assam, it failed to challenge the TMC and the BJP, respectively.
‘Modi Govt Has Abdicated Responsibilities Amid Corona’
She also slammed the Narendra Modi-led central government over its handling of the surge in coronavirus cases, stating it has "abdicated its responsibilities”.
“The public health system across the country has all but collapsed. Vaccination coverage is woefully short of need and not expanding at the rate at which it must. The Modi government has abdicated its responsibility. It has obliged the states to bear the cost of vaccinating the hundreds of millions in the 18 to 45 age group. Every expert has said that it would have made more sense and it would have been financially more equitable for the Centre to bear the costs.”Sonia Gandhi, Congress Chief
“But we know the Modi government has other priorities, pursuing grandiose projects against the force of public opinion and the face of widespread criticism. It is also a shame that the central government continues to discriminate against Opposition-ruled states,” she added.
