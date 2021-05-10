‘Must Take Serious Note of Setbacks’: Sonia on Cong’s Poll Results

Congress Chief Sonia Gandhi at the Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting on Monday, 10 May, said that the party must take a ‘serious note’ of its performance in the recently-concluded Assembly elections.

Gandhi asked senior leaders and state incharge from Assam, Puducherry, Kerala and West Bengal to tell her why the party performed "well below" expectation.

“Poll results tell us we need to put our house in order,” she added.