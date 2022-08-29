Sonali Phogat Case: Goa Govt Will Submit Action Report to Haryana, Says Goa CM

The Goa government will submit an Action Taken Report (ATR) in the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Sonali Phogat murder case to the Haryana government, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said on Monday, 29 August.

Sawant told reporters that the Goa Police is investigating the case in the right direction.

“I would like to say that Goa police have so far done a good investigation,” the chief minister said.

He said the ATR will be submitted to the Haryana chief minister and the Director General of Police.