Sky-Touching Temple in Ayodhya Within Four Months: Amit Shah

Earlier, in the Pakur rally, the BJP president asked the people to be on guard against "traitors" like Mir Jafar, alleging the Congress could neither develop the country and secure its borders nor honour the sentiments of the people. Saluting the tribal freedom fighters who had launched 'Santhal Hul' (revolution) against the British, Shah told the poll rally it was traitors like Mir Jafar who had allowed the British to establish their 'raj'. "Even today I will tell (you) that identify traitors like Mir Jafar, who should not become your representatives and vote for the BJP, Narendra Modi with 56-inch chest can develop and protect the country," Shah said without identifying any of the rivals.

A powerful aide of Siraj-ud-daulah, Bengal's last Independent nawab, Mir Jafar refused to help the besieged nawab during the Battle of Plassey in 1757, paving the way for British rule in India. "(JMMs) Hemant ji (Soren) wants to become chief minister sitting in the lap of the Congress. I would like to ask Hemant Soren who had opened gun-fire, tear-gas and resorted to baton-charge on the youth of Jharkhand during the statehood movement? If you don’t remember, ask Guruji (as Shibu Soren is referred to in the state)," he said. "It was the Congress/RJD and Lalu Prasad who forced the youth of Jharkhand to martyrdom while the BJP-led Atal Bihari

Vajpayee government had created Jharkhand," he added. "Now you made an alliance to become chief minister.