Skill Ministry Drops Chhapaak Team’s Acid Attack Victims Proposal

The skill development ministry is believed to have dropped a proposal by the production team of film Chhapaak to encourage acid attack survivors to do better in life, days after the lead character of the movie Deepika Padukone visited the JNU campus to express solidarity with students who were attacked.

Sources in the Ministry of Skill Development And Entrepreneurship said that as part of regular process under communication and promotional activity for Skill India, the department concerned keeps getting ideas from media houses and organisations to cross-promote each other.

"The production team had approached Skill India for promoting the subject of the film (Chhapaak)," they said.