'Don't Need To Prove Your Patriotism': SAD, Cong Back Shubh After Tour Cancelled

“You don’t need to prove your patriotism because you are a proud son of Punjab and India,” Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Harsimrat Kaur Badal posted on microblogging platform X on Friday, 22 September, coming out in support of Canadian singer Shubh.

The India tour of popular Canada-based Punjabi singer Shubhneet Singh, who goes by the stage name Shubh, was cancelled on Wednesday amid uproar over sharing a purportedly distorted map of India earlier this year.

In her post on X (formerly Twitter), the former Union Cabinet minister and her party appealed to fellow countrymen “not to fall prey to conspiracies to label Shubh and others who speak for Punjab as anti-nationals.”

Meanwhile, Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC) president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring also came out in support of the 26-year-old singer on Friday. In his post on X, he wrote that he “opposes the labelling of our youngsters like Shubh who speak for Punjab as anti-nationals.”

“This propaganda being pushed by certain forces against Punjabis to undermine us is highly condemnable,” Warring wrote.