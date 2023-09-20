Canadian Singer Shubh's India Tour Cancelled Amid Row Over Distorted India Map

The India tour of popular Canada-based Punjabi singer Shubhneet Singh, who goes by the stage name Shubh, was cancelled on 20 September, Wednesday, amid uproar over sharing a purportedly distorted map of India earlier this year.

Ticketing platform BookMyShow said on X (formerly Twitter), "Singer Shubhneet Singh’s Still Rollin Tour for India stands cancelled. To that end, BookMyShow has initiated a complete refund of the ticket amount for all consumers who had purchased tickets for the show."