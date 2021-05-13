‘Should We Hang Ourselves?’ Union Minister on Vaccine Shortage

High courts of Delhi, Allahabad and Karnataka, as well as the country’s Supreme Court also questioned the Centre’s policies on vaccine distribution, hospital and oxygen availability.

However, the minister said that the government has been doing its job ‘sincerely and honestly’, during which time some shortcomings have surfaced, PTI reported.

Gowda added, “Practically, certain things, which are beyond our control, can we manage them?” He said that the government was doing its best to ensure that things get better in a day or two and people are vaccinated.