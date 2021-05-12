Vaccine Shortage: States Float Global Tenders To Procure Doses

Amid an acute vaccine shortage, several states including Delhi, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Odisha, Telangana, and Andhra Pradesh have decided to float global tenders for the procurement of COVID vaccines.

After a premature victory was declared over COVID-19, with India having exported around 60 million doses of the COVID vaccine, the country is now facing a severe vaccine shortage amid a second wave that has wreaked havoc in India.

With the Prime Minister announcing the differential pricing policy under Phase 3 of the vaccination drive, which began on 1 May, states have been left to vaccinate its citizens in the 18 to 44 year old age group by themselves.