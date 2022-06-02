1 Dead, Another Critical After Shooting Outside Amritsar’s Khalsa College
Lovepreet Singh and Gursimran Singh were shot by two armed assailants on a two-wheeler, who then fled the scene
A 24-year-old man was killed while another was injured by firing in a clash between two groups outside Khalsa College in Amritsar on Wednesday, 1 June.
"Shots were fired during the clash between two groups outside the college. The situation is under control. It was a routine crime, not a gang war," police said, as reported by news agency ANI.
Police said that Lovepreet Singh and Gursimran Singh, residents of Batala, were shot at by two armed assailants on a two-wheeler, who subsequently fled the scene.
While both men were taken to a hospital for treatment, Lovepreet, an employee at a private bank, succumbed to his injuries at the hospital, Police Commissioner Arun Pal Singh said.
Dr Avtar Singh, MD, Amandeep Hospital said Lovepreet succumbed within half an hour due to gunshot wounds in his chest and stomach, while Gursimran remained critical and was being operated on, news agency ANI reported.
There is no gangster angle to this incident said ADCP Gurmeet Singh Virk, the report added.
(With inputs from PTI and ANI)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.