25 Bullet Wounds on Sidhu Moose Wala's Body, Suggests Post-Mortem Report

Lawrence Bishnoi and Goldy Brar claimed to take responsibility for Moose Wala's killing in two Facebook posts that were doing the rounds on Sunday as they wanted to avenge the death of Vicky Middukhera. Vicky was reportedly a college friend of Bishnoi.

Thirty-three-year-old Vicky Middukhera was shot dead on 7 August 2021, in the parking lot of sector 71 market in Mohali, allegedly by sharpshooters of the Bambiha group.

The posts claimed to have been on behalf of Bishnoi and said: "I, along with my brother Goldy Brar, take responsibility for killing Sidhu Moose Wala. People may say whatever they want to, but we have avenged the death of our brother Vicky Middukhera. Sidhu Moose Wala had helped to get him killed."

"I had called him from Jaipur and told him that what he did was wrong. He told me he didn't care for anyone, and he challenged me, saying that he, too, kept his weapon loaded. So now we have avenged our brother's death. But this is just the beginning. Whoever was involved in the killing of our brother, they should be alert."