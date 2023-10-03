ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
Shillong Teer Lottery Result for 3 October: Check 1st and 2nd Round Results Here

Shillong Teer Lottery Result for 3 October: Follow below steps to get the details.

Saima Andrabi
Published
India
2 min read
Shillong Teer Lottery Result for 3 October 2023: Shillong Teer Lottery is a traditional game that is specifically played in Shillong, Meghalaya, India. The winners, lucky numbers, and first and second round results are officially declared by the concerned authorities on meghalayateer.com.

During the game, participants of Shillong Teer Lottery have to shot arrows and hit a specific target. The final result will be declared for two rounds -first and second.

Players who will shoot the maximum number of arrows to hit the target will be announced as winners of the game. Shillong Teer Lottery is legal, and is played every day from Monday to Saturday. The lottery result is declared anytime between 4 to 5 pm.

The Shillong Teer lottery game is played according to the rules established by the Meghalaya Amusement and Betting Tax Act. The game is organized by Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association - owner of almost 12 archery clubs.

Besides Shillong Teer, other lotteries played in the state are Ladrymbai Teer, Khanapara Teer, and Jowai Teer.
Shillong Teer Game: How To Participate

To participate in the Shillong Teer lottery, people must purchase tickets. Every day, almost 50 archers can take part in the lottery. The participants are allowed to shoot a minimum of 30 arrows in the first round and 20 arrows in the second round within a duration of 2 minutes.

Shillong Teer Lottery Tickets Price

The price of Shillong Teer lottery tickets vary from Rs 1 to 100. The sales of Shillong Teer lottery tickets commence from 10 am every day except Sunday.

Where Is the Shillong Teer Lottery Game Played?

The Shillong Teer Lottery is played at the Polo Ground in Shillong.

Where and How To Book the Shillong Teer Lottery Tickets?

People who are interested in booking tickets for Shillong Teer Lottery must know that there are 5,000 Shillong Teer ticket booking counters across different districts of Meghalaya. The tickets can be booked from any of these counters.

Steps To Check the Shillong Teer Lottery Result for 3 October 2023

Follow below steps to check the Shillong Teer Lottery result today for first and second round.

  • Go to the official website, meghalayateer.com.

  • On the appeared homepage, click on the 'Shillong Teer Result' for 3 October 2023.

  • You will get the first and second round results along with dream numbers, and other details.

