Shillong Teer Lottery Result for 3 October: Check 1st and 2nd Round Results Here

Shillong Teer Lottery Result for 3 October 2023: Shillong Teer Lottery is a traditional game that is specifically played in Shillong, Meghalaya, India. The winners, lucky numbers, and first and second round results are officially declared by the concerned authorities on meghalayateer.com.

During the game, participants of Shillong Teer Lottery have to shot arrows and hit a specific target. The final result will be declared for two rounds -first and second.

Players who will shoot the maximum number of arrows to hit the target will be announced as winners of the game. Shillong Teer Lottery is legal, and is played every day from Monday to Saturday. The lottery result is declared anytime between 4 to 5 pm.

The Shillong Teer lottery game is played according to the rules established by the Meghalaya Amusement and Betting Tax Act. The game is organized by Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association - owner of almost 12 archery clubs.