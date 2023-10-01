Kerala Lottery Result 2023: Akshaya AK 619 Lucky Draw Prize Money List Here

Kerala Lottery Result 2023: Kerala State Lottery result Akshaya AK is released every Sunday and the results for today, 1 October 2023 will be released today, after 2:55 PM. The live results for the Kerala Lottery Akshaya AK.619 will begin at 2:55 PM, and the complete official results will be published at 4:00 PM on Sunday.
The Kerala lottery is conducted in 13 states such as Nagaland, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Mizoram, Kerala, Maharashtra, Goa, Manipur, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, and Assam. The Kerala lottery ticket draw is held at Gorky Bhavan, Near Bakery Junction, Palayam, Thiruvananthapuram. Have a look at the prize money list for Kerala Lottery Result Akshaya AK and the steps to download the result as well.
Kerala Lottery Result 2023: Akshaya AK 619 Prize Money List
1st Prize: ₹70,00,000/-
Consolation Prize: ₹8,000/-
2nd Prize: ₹5,00,000/-
3rd Prize: ₹1,00,000/-
4th Prize: ₹5,000/-
5th Prize: ₹2,000/-
6th Prize: ₹1,000/-
7th Prize: ₹500/-
8th Prize: ₹100/-
How To Download Kerala Lottery Result 2023 Akshaya AK 619?
Visit the official website of the Kerala Lottery Sambad at keralalotteries.net.
On the homepage, choose the ‘Lottery Result’ option.
A new page will appear on the screen and you can click on ‘View'
Then click on the ‘Download’ button located at the top right corner of the page to access the PDF file
You can save, download, and take a printout of the Kerala Lottery Result 2023 Akshaya AK 619.
