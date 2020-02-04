‘Will Complain to EC Against DCP’: AAP on Shaheen Bagh Shooter Row

India
The Quint

Soon after the Delhi Police Crime Branch said on Tuesday, 4 February, that the shooter at Shaheen Bagh, Kapil Gujjar, is a member of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), the Kejriwal-led party hit back saying that they will complain to the Election Commission against DCP Rajesh Deo of the Crime Branch.

Earlier, speaking to the media Deo had said, "In our initial investigation, we found some photos from Kapil's phone that establish (that he is an AAP member)... Kapil has confessed that he and his father joined AAP sometime between January and February 2019... We have taken his two days remand. (sic)"

Gurjar had been taken into custody by the police after he fired at the Shaheen Bagh area, the epicentre of anti-CAA protests, on 1 February.

(Photo: ANI)

BJP Will Do As Much Dirty Politics As They Can: AAP

AAP leader Sanjay Singh responded to the row saying that the "BJP will do as much dirty politics as they can" just before the elections.

“Amit Shah is the home minister of the country at this time. Now, just before elections, photos and conspiracies will be found. Three or four days are left for the elections, BJP will do as much dirty politics as they can. What does having a picture with someone mean?”
Sanjay Singh, AAP

Meanwhile, BJP chief JP Nadda reacted by staying that the "people of the country and Delhi saw the dirty face of AAP today."

Sources cited by ANI said that the Crime Branch had found certain pictures on Gujjar's mobile phone, in which he could be seen with AAP leaders.

"Kapil can be seen joining the AAP a year ago in the pictures, that have been recovered from his phone. Kapil had joined AAP along with his father and several others," the sources said.

The man in question had fired two rounds in the air at Delhi’s Shaheen Bagh area – the epicentre of anti-CAA protests – on Saturday, 1 February. Taken into custody by the police following the incident, he reportedly chanted 'Jai Shri Ram' and was heard saying on video, “Hamare desh mein aur kisi ki nahi chalegi, sirf Hinduon ki chalegi (In our country, only Hindus will have their way, nobody else.)”

Earlier on Tuesday, a court had extended by two days the police custody of Gujjar, after the Delhi Police said there was a possibility that the incident was a part of a larger conspiracy.

