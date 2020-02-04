‘Will Complain to EC Against DCP’: AAP on Shaheen Bagh Shooter Row

Soon after the Delhi Police Crime Branch said on Tuesday, 4 February, that the shooter at Shaheen Bagh, Kapil Gujjar, is a member of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), the Kejriwal-led party hit back saying that they will complain to the Election Commission against DCP Rajesh Deo of the Crime Branch.

Earlier, speaking to the media Deo had said, "In our initial investigation, we found some photos from Kapil's phone that establish (that he is an AAP member)... Kapil has confessed that he and his father joined AAP sometime between January and February 2019... We have taken his two days remand. (sic)"

Gurjar had been taken into custody by the police after he fired at the Shaheen Bagh area, the epicentre of anti-CAA protests, on 1 February.