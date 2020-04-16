89 Quarantined After Delivery Agent Tests COVID-Positive in Delhi

Doorstep delivery of food, groceries and essential medicines is allowed during the lockdown. E-commerce activities are scheduled to open from 20 April.

The total number of cases in India climbed to 12,380 on Thursday, 16 April, according to the data released by the health ministry. The number includes 414 deaths and 1,488 recoveries.

The Union health ministry has classified 170 hotspot districts as ‘Red Zones’, while 207 non-hotspot districts with clusters and non-infected districts have been classified as ‘Green Zones’, according to ANI.

PM Modi has said that the lockdown will be extended till 3 May. All states will be closely monitored until 20 April. Conditional relaxations may be introduced in areas where hotspots don’t emerge, he said.

(With inputs from ANI and The Indian Express)