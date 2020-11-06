All Insults Can’t Be Termed As Offence Under SC/ST Act: Apex Court

The Supreme Court on Thursday, 5 November, said that an offence under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act is not made out on the fact that the complainant is a member of SC or ST.

A bench comprising Justices L. Nageswara Rao, Hemant Gupta and Ajay Rastogi said: "All insults or intimidations to a person will not be an offence under the Act unless such insult or intimidation is on account of victim belonging to Scheduled Caste or Scheduled Tribe."