SC Issues Notice to Punjab Govt Over Bail to Ex-DGP Saini

The Supreme Court on Wednesday, 14 October, issued a notice to the Punjab government on anticipatory bail plea of former state DGP Sumedh Singh Saini seeking protection from arrest in a case related to alleged abduction and murder of junior engineer Balwant Singh Multani in 1991.

In the previous hearing on 15 September, too, the court had sought the Punjab government’s response.

The court last month had said that Saini will not be arrested until further orders.

Speaking on behalf of his client, Saini’s counsel Mukul Rohatgi said that the FIR was registered against Saini in a mala fide manner, adding that the state government is after Saini because he had filed two charge sheets which mentioned current Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh as an accused.