‘No Concern for India’: Experts on Saudi’s OIC Meet on Kashmir

Reacting to the development, Syed Ata Hasnain, a former GOC of the Army’s 15 Corps, told The Quint that "the meeting is unlikely to be of much consequence since there are yet four months left for the event."

"While Pakistan under pressure of Saudi Arabia pulled out of the Kuala Lumpur summit sponsored by Malaysia and Turkey and held on 18-21 December 2019, it sought sops from the Saudis. The latter clearly not wishing to push too far on an issue which threatened the primacy of the Saudi-led OIC, appears to have relented with acceptance of Kashmir and the CAA as items on the agenda at the meeting," he said.