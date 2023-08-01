Maharashtra: 17 Killed as Crane Collapses on Samruddhi Expressway In Thane

At least 17 workers were killed as a girder machine fell on them during construction of the third phase of Samruddhi Expressway in Maharashtra’s Thane district on Monday late night, police said.
What happened? The incident took place after a girder launching machine collapsed near Shahpur late night on 31 July. Officials said that the machine was being used in the construction of Phase III of the Samruddhi Express Highway late at nigh
Action taken: Two National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams are working at the site after the crane fell on the slab of a bridge in Shahapur tehsil of Thane district, news agency ANI reported. At least five are feared to be trapped inside the collapsed structure, the NDRF said.
What's government response: Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has ordered a probe into the incident. He announced ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh to the kin of those who were killed.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi offered his condolences and announced a compensation of Rs 2 lakh for the families of the victims.
"Pained by the tragic mishap in Shahapur, Maharashtra. My deepest condolences to the families of those who lost their lives. Our thoughts and prayers are with those who are injured. NDRF and local administration are working at the site of the mishap and all possible measures are being taken to ensure proper assistance to those affected," the Prime Minister's office tweeted.
