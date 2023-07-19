Sahara Refund Portal Launched: Know How to Apply; Claiming Process, and Details

The Central Government officially launched the CRCS-Sahara Refund Portal on Tuesday, 18 July 2023. The refund portal plans to assist more than 10 crore depositors of Sahara Group cooperative societies in claiming their money. Union Minister Amit Shah formally launched this refund portal on Tuesday. One should know all the latest details about the CRCS-Sahara Refund Portal and see who is eligible to enjoy the benefits of this scheme. We have all the latest important details for you.
The Ministry of Cooperation stated in an earlier statement that, "The Sahara Refund Portal has been developed for the submission of legitimate claims by genuine depositors of the Sahara Group's cooperative societies, namely Sahara Credit Cooperative Society Ltd, Saharayan Universal Multipurpose Society Ltd, Humara India Credit Cooperative Society Ltd, and Stars Multipurpose Cooperative Society Ltd." Interested people should know this.
The Sahara Refund Portal aims to return money to 10 crore depositors belonging to the four cooperative societies.
Sahara Refund Portal: Eligibility and Claiming Process
As per the latest official details, the Sahara Refund Portal will help to return money to depositors of the four cooperative societies within nine months. The cooperative societies are as follows:
Sahara Credit Cooperative Society Ltd
Saharayan Universal Multipurpose Society Ltd
Humara India Credit Cooperative Society Ltd
Stars Multipurpose Cooperative Society
Depositors will receive a notification of their claim status through a text message or via the official portal within fifteen days after the verification is done. The entire claiming process is likely to take around 45 days.
Applicants should note that they have to submit all claims related to the four societies in one application form. They do not have to pay any fee while submitting the online form.
In the first phase, around 5,000 crore will be disbursed through the online portal. However, it is important to note that each depositor will get only Rs 10,000 in the initial phase.
Sahara Refund Portal: How to Apply
Here are the simple steps you must follow to apply on the Sahara Refund Portal online:
Go to the official website of the Sahara Refund Portal -mocrefund.crcs.gov.in.
Key in your 12-digit Membership Number, the last 4 digits of your Aadhaar Number, your 10-digit Aadhaar-linked Mobile Number, and the Captcha in the given space.
Tap on OTP and enter the pin to complete the registration steps.
Again, enter your Aadhaar Number, Aadhaar-linked Mobile Number, and the Captcha to get OTP.
Accept the terms and conditions to go to the next step.
The Personal Details page will open where you have to fill in the details.
Provide the details on the Certificate of Deposit.
Tap on "Submit Claim".
Now, check all the details you have entered and upload your latest photograph.
Upload your PAN card in the documents section.
A thank you page will display on the screen along with your claim number. Note down the number for future use.
