Sahara Refund Portal Launched: Know How to Apply; Claiming Process, and Details

The Central Government officially launched the CRCS-Sahara Refund Portal on Tuesday, 18 July 2023. The refund portal plans to assist more than 10 crore depositors of Sahara Group cooperative societies in claiming their money. Union Minister Amit Shah formally launched this refund portal on Tuesday. One should know all the latest details about the CRCS-Sahara Refund Portal and see who is eligible to enjoy the benefits of this scheme. We have all the latest important details for you.

The Ministry of Cooperation stated in an earlier statement that, "The Sahara Refund Portal has been developed for the submission of legitimate claims by genuine depositors of the Sahara Group's cooperative societies, namely Sahara Credit Cooperative Society Ltd, Saharayan Universal Multipurpose Society Ltd, Humara India Credit Cooperative Society Ltd, and Stars Multipurpose Cooperative Society Ltd." Interested people should know this.