Saffron Flag Hoisted at Idgah in Rajasthan's Pali, Protesters Seek Police Action

A saffron flag was allegedly hoisted atop an Idgah in Rajasthan's Pali on Saturday, 30 April, leading to protests by members of the Muslim community.

The incident took place at a mosque located on Sojat city's Dhinawas road. The saffron flag was confiscated on Sunday morning after the police were informed about the matter.

Members of the Muslim community staged a protest outside the office of Sojat Circle Officer Dr Hemant Kumar Jakhar and Station House Officer Jaswant Singh, demanding the arrest of the perpetrators. Sub-Divisional Magistrate Gopal has demanded that strict action be taken against those attempting to disturb communal harmony.