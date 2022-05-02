Saffron Flag Hoisted at Idgah in Rajasthan's Pali, Protesters Seek Police Action
Members of the Muslim community staged a protest, demanding that strict action be taken against the perpetrators.
A saffron flag was allegedly hoisted atop an Idgah in Rajasthan's Pali on Saturday, 30 April, leading to protests by members of the Muslim community.
The incident took place at a mosque located on Sojat city's Dhinawas road. The saffron flag was confiscated on Sunday morning after the police were informed about the matter.
Members of the Muslim community staged a protest outside the office of Sojat Circle Officer Dr Hemant Kumar Jakhar and Station House Officer Jaswant Singh, demanding the arrest of the perpetrators. Sub-Divisional Magistrate Gopal has demanded that strict action be taken against those attempting to disturb communal harmony.
A probe into the matter is underway.
In view of the sensitivity of the matter, the administration has issued instructions to maintain vigilance in the district. The police force also conducted a flag march in the city.
In April, communal clashes had erupted in the state's Karauli district after a bike rally organised on the occasion of the Hindu New Year's was allegedly met with stone-pelting, leading to a confrontation between the members of two communities.
