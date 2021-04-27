Russia to Deliver Sputnik V COVID-19 Vaccine to India on 1 May

He added that he hopes the Russian supplies will help India navigate its way out of the pandemic in time, but did not specify the quantity of the dispatch.

The sovereign wealth fund, responsible for marketing Sputnik V globally, is already part of agreements with five Indian vaccine manufacturers for over 850 million doses per annum.

The RDIF has said it expects production of the vaccine in India to reach 50 million doses a month by the summer and to rise further, Reuters reported.

The GoI has waived customs duty on the import of COVID-19 vaccines, medical grade oxygen and other healthcare-related equipment as the nation grapples with the worst health crisis in recent memory.