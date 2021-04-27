US to Supply Up to 60 Million AstraZeneca Vaccine Doses Globally

Approximately 10 million doses "could be released if and when FDA gets gives us concurrence, which could happen in the coming weeks", a senior Biden administration official told reporters at a briefing, IANS reported.

The Pentagon is also working on delivering essential medical supplies, including oxygen-related equipment, rapid testing kits, and personal protective gear, to India in the next few days, an official said, PTI reported.

Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby said on Monday, "We'll also provide transportation and logistics assistance to deliver these needed supplies as quickly as possible," adding, “We are determined to help the people of India as they bravely combat this outbreak.”

Kirby also added that the US agency is in close communication with the central government to ensure maximum support to India's frontline healthcare workers.

Of the 60 million AstraZeneca to be sent out internationally, an estimated additional 50 million doses are in various stages of production, the White House confirmed, IANS reported.

The AstraZeneca vaccine has not yet been authorised by the US Food and Drug Administration.