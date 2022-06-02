RTI Activist Shot Dead Outside District Office in MP's Vidisha
Ranjit Soni was shot in front of the Vidisha district office, where he used to work, as per the police.
A Right to Information (RTI) activist was shot dead in broad daylight in Madhya Pradesh's Vidisha on Thursday, 2 June.
Ranjit Soni was shot in front of the Vidisha district office, where he used to work, as per the police.
"We have sent the body to the hospital so that a postmortem can be done. We have started an investigation and will take action as per the facts we find. The culprits will be arrested. Footage from nearby CCTV cameras is being scanned, and eyewitnesses will also be questioned. There were documents in his bag, they too are being examined," Additional SP Vidisha Sameer Yadav said.
A case has been registered at the Civil Line police station in connection with the incident.
As per reports, the activist Ranjeet Soni was a resident of Mukharji Nagar area in Vidisha and was killed merely 100 metre away from the Civil Lines police station.
Speaking to The Quint, Monika Shukla, supereintendent of police of Vidisha said that they have lodged a case and are going through CCTV footage. The wife of the deceased has also been called from BEngaluru.
"We have lodged a case and are investigating all angles. A team has also been deployed to go through the CCTV footage of the area. We have called the wife from Bengaluru. We haven't informed her of her husband's demise, but she is on her way back. More details might come to light as investigation progresses."Monika Shukla, SP, Vidisha.
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.