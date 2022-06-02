ADVERTISEMENT

RTI Activist Shot Dead Outside District Office in MP's Vidisha

Ranjit Soni was shot in front of the Vidisha district office, where he used to work, as per the police.

vishnukant tiwari
Published
India
1 min read
RTI Activist Shot Dead Outside District Office in MP's Vidisha
i

A Right to Information (RTI) activist was shot dead in broad daylight in Madhya Pradesh's Vidisha on Thursday, 2 June.

Ranjit Soni was shot in front of the Vidisha district office, where he used to work, as per the police.

"We have sent the body to the hospital so that a postmortem can be done. We have started an investigation and will take action as per the facts we find. The culprits will be arrested. Footage from nearby CCTV cameras is being scanned, and eyewitnesses will also be questioned. There were documents in his bag, they too are being examined," Additional SP Vidisha Sameer Yadav said.

A case has been registered at the Civil Line police station in connection with the incident.

Also Read

Untouchability in Tamil Nadu Outrageously High, RTI Reveals: Madurai Tops List

Untouchability in Tamil Nadu Outrageously High, RTI Reveals: Madurai Tops List
ADVERTISEMENT

As per reports, the activist Ranjeet Soni was a resident of Mukharji Nagar area in Vidisha and was killed merely 100 metre away from the Civil Lines police station.

Speaking to The Quint, Monika Shukla, supereintendent of police of Vidisha said that they have lodged a case and are going through CCTV footage. The wife of the deceased has also been called from BEngaluru.

"We have lodged a case and are investigating all angles. A team has also been deployed to go through the CCTV footage of the area. We have called the wife from Bengaluru. We haven't informed her of her husband's demise, but she is on her way back. More details might come to light as investigation progresses."
Monika Shukla, SP, Vidisha.
Also Read

Watch: Three Men Assault a Policeman in MP’s Vidisha District

Watch: Three Men Assault a Policeman in MP’s Vidisha District
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Quint Insider
25
100
200

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Insider Benefits
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
×
×