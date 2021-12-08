MP School Vandalised: Priest Calls Conversion 'Fake News', Staff Recalls Horror

Another teacher, who wanted to remain anonymous, told The Quint, “We were in the staff room when we heard the noise. We came outside. There was sloganeering. There were about 1,000 to 1,500 people who were standing on the road. They came and shook the gate violently. When it didn't break, they jumped over our other gate and came inside. They were carrying rods and stones. They attacked with stones and vandalised our school building.”