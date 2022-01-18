Kerala, TN & Bengal's R-Day Tableaux Rejected: What Centre & States Have to Say
An expert panel comprising eminent persons from various disciplines of art shortlists the tableaux for the parade.
Days after the central government rejected the tableaux proposed by Kerala and West Bengal for the upcoming Republic Day parade, the Defence Ministry on Monday, 17 January, refused to include Tamil Nadu's tableau in the celebrations.
An expert committee comprising eminent persons from various disciplines of art shortlists the tableaux for the parade. While there is a well-established system for the selection of the tableaux, the process becomes a flashpoint for "the play of regional politics nearly every year," according to central government sources.
The Centre's rejection of their tableaux has irked the three states, with the leaders of the respective state governments condemning the process, and seeking Prime Minister Narendra Modi's intervention.
While the central government has issued no official response to the states' pleas, it has marked its denial of any notion of prejudice against non-BJP ruled states.
What concerns have the states raised? What has the central government said? Here's what we know.
'Expert Committee Ignored All 7 Designs': Tamil Nadu CM Stalin Writes to PM Modi
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, on Monday, wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to question the exclusion of the state's tableau from the Republic Day parade.
"The rejection of Tamil Nadu's tableau, that included freedom fighters VOC, Mahakavi Bharathiyar, Rani Velu Nachiyar, and Maruthu Brothers, from the Republic Day Parade is disappointing. I ask that the respected Prime Minister intervene immediately and ensure that Tamil Nadu's contribution to the freedom struggle is given a place [in the parade]," Stalin said.
"The representatives of the State appeared before the Expert Committee for selection for Tableaux thrice. In the first meeting, the Expert Committee expressed satisfaction about Tamil Nadu's theme 'Tamil Nadu in the Freedom Struggle'," he stated in the letter.
"That the expert committee chooses to ignore and reject all the seven designs shown to it as per the modifications suggested by its members is unacceptable," the chief minister said, alleging that Tamil Nadu was not called for the fourth round of meeting.
'Tableau Rejected Without Reason, Justification': Mamata Banerjee to PM Modi
"I am profoundly shocked and hurt by the decision of the Government of India to abruptly exclude the proposed tableau of the Government of West Bengal from the ensuing Republic Day Parade. It is even more baffling for us that the tableau was rejected without assigning any reasons or justifications," West Bengal Chief Mamata Banerjee had written in a letter to PM Modi on Sunday.
The proposed tableau was designed to commemorate Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose on his 125th birth anniversary, Banerjee had said in the letter. The tableau had proposed to carry portraits of Vidyasagar, Rabindranath Tagore, Vivekananda, Chittaranjan Das, Sri Aurobindo, Matangini Hazra, Birsa Munda, and Nazrul Islam.
"I may like to inform you that all the people of West Bengal are deeply pained by this attitude of the central government. It is shocking to find that the contribution of its valiant freedom fighters finds no place in the nation's ceremony to celebrate the occasion of Republic Day on the 75th year of our Independence," Banerjee's letter had stated.
The tableaux of West Bengal and Kerala had been rejected by the central government in 2020 as well.
Kerala Hits Back After Centre Rejects Tableau Depicting Anti-Caste Leader
The Defence Ministry's rejection of Kerala's proposal to depict anti-caste social reformer, Narayana Guru, and tourism centre, Jatayu Park, has been met with retaliation. The central government had reportedly suggested that the tableau carry a statue of Adi Shankara instead, which was not acceptable to the Kerala government.
Responding to the Centre's decision, the Sivagiri Mutt, founded by Guru, was quoted as saying the following by news agency PTI:
"Sree Narayana Gurudevan is universally accepted and respected by all sections of society, including political parties like the Congress, the BJP and the Communist Party. Although Adi Shankara was a great man, he was accepted only by a section of people in Kerala. Gurudev, on the other hand, is revered by people all across the world, regardless of caste or religion."
"The central govt’s decision to deny permission to Kerala's Republic Day tableau, which contained anti-caste crusader Narayana Guru’s figure, is extremely condemnable. The Kerala BJP must state whether they agree with this insulting attitude towards Kerala's Guru [sic]," state Minister V Sivankutty tweeted.
What Has the Central Government Said?
The central government has not issued an official response to the states' petitions demanding the inclusion of their tableaux.
Government sources, speaking to NDTV, maintained that the process of selection, even as it was an objective one, turned into a platform for the play of regional politics every year.
"This is a wrong precedent, adopted by chief ministers of states to portray an outcome of an objective process as a flashpoint between the Centre and the states. This goes a long way in harming the country's federal structure," the government sources told NDTV.
The tableaux proposals are evaluated in a series of meetings held by the expert committee. It is this committee that makes its recommendations after assessing the states' proposal, government sources told The Hindu.
Further, ANI quoted Senior Defence Ministry officials as saying: "The requests from West Bengal and Tamil Nadu to reconsider the inclusion of their tableaux in the Republic Day parade cannot be revisited. They have been informed about the reasons (of their non-inclusion)."
(With inputs from PTI, NDTV, The Hindu, ANI.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.