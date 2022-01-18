Kerala, TN & Bengal's R-Day Tableaux Rejected: What Centre & States Have to Say

Days after the central government rejected the tableaux proposed by Kerala and West Bengal for the upcoming Republic Day parade, the Defence Ministry on Monday, 17 January, refused to include Tamil Nadu's tableau in the celebrations.

An expert committee comprising eminent persons from various disciplines of art shortlists the tableaux for the parade. While there is a well-established system for the selection of the tableaux, the process becomes a flashpoint for "the play of regional politics nearly every year," according to central government sources.

The Centre's rejection of their tableaux has irked the three states, with the leaders of the respective state governments condemning the process, and seeking Prime Minister Narendra Modi's intervention.

While the central government has issued no official response to the states' pleas, it has marked its denial of any notion of prejudice against non-BJP ruled states.

What concerns have the states raised? What has the central government said? Here's what we know.