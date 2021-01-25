Republic Day 2021: How to Watch Ceremony Online? Check Time, Venue

Republic Day 2021: Every year, Republic Day is celebrated with a parade by the Indian Army, Indian Navy Force and Indian Air Force along with various airshows at Rajpath in New Delhi. However, this year, the Republic Day celebrations will be muted in view of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

This year, the ceremony will take place without a Chief Guest. United Kingdom PM Boris Johnson cancelled his visit to India, Reuters reported on Tuesday, 5 January. He was to be Chief Guest at India’s Republic Day celebrations.

According to Reuters, PM Johnson cited the need to oversee the response to the COVID pandemic in UK, which is facing renewed concerns over the new mutant strain and a rise in cases.

This year, India is marking it’s 72nd Republic Day. The ceremony will take place at Rajpath, wherein it will begin at Rashtrapati Bhavan and end at India Gate.