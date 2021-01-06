Republic Day Parade To Be Muted Affair in Light of COVID Pandemic

A contingent of the Bangladesh armed forces will, however, participate in the parade to mark the 50th anniversary of the 1971 Bangladesh Liberation War.

This year, the Parade will cover a distance of 3.3 km as opposed to usual 8.2 km, reported The Times of India. Only 25,000 people will be allowed as opposed to the usual 1.3 lakh.

Additionally, children below 15 years and those with comorbidities will not be allowed to come for the Parade.

UK Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, who was invited for the Parade, cancelled his visit in light of the new strain of coronavirus in the country following which the nation has gone under a second phase of lockdown.

Johnson called Prime Minister Modi to express his regret for not making it to the celebrations.

“In light of the national lockdown announced last night, and the speed at which the new coronavirus variant is spreading, the Prime Minister said that it was important for him to remain in the UK so he can focus on the domestic response to the virus," a statement from 10 Downing Street said.