Remembering Miss Shefali, Kolkata’s Cabaret Queen Of The 70s

Not many of those who formed Ms Shefali's major fan base would probably be in a position today to articulate her glamour and charm.

But in the history of Kolkata, or Calcutta, as it was known in her time, she has been immortalised.

Ms Shefali, or Arati Das, was one of Calcutta's most famous cabaret dancers in the 60s and 70s, who passed away on 6 February 2020. In her long list of fans were director Satyajit Ray and renowned Bengali actor, Uttam Kumar.