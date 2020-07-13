Real Ayodhya in Nepal, Ram Not Indian: Nepal PM Amid Border Row

Oli’s claims come just weeks after his government amended its constitution, paving the way for inclusion of Kalapani, Lipulekh and Limpiyadhura in its maps – areas that have been a cause of dispute between India and Nepal.

A few weeks later, Oli had also claimed that his party rivals were being instigated by India with the intention of removing him from power. He had claimed that a plot with the intention to overthrow him was being shaped.

While India officially has called Nepal’s territorial claims an “artificial enlargement not based on historical facts,” Defence Minister Rajnath Singh had claimed that the dispute will be resolved via dialogue as the two nations are connected by roti and beti.