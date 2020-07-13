Real Ayodhya in Nepal, Ram Not Indian: Nepal PM Amid Border Row
Oli said that there is ‘dispute’ over Ayodhya’s location and that the actual Ayodhya is not wher India claims.
Amid border row with India, Nepal Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli on Monday, 13 July claimed that Lord Ram was not an Indian and that the real Ayodhya was actually in Nepal.
According to Nepalese media house Khabarhub, Oli speaking on the occasion of Bhanu Jayanti at his residence, claimed “distortion of facts” with “India’s Ayodhya” as the birthplace of Lord Ram.
“Although the real Ayodhya lies at Thori in the west of Birgunj, India have claimed the Indian site as the birthplace of Lord Ram,” PM Oli said, as quoted by Khabarhub. “We also believe that deity Sita got married to Prince Ram of India. Actually, Ayodhya is a village lying west of Birgunj,” the PM was quoted by the media house as saying.
Oli reportedly added that there is ‘dispute’ over Ayodhya’s location and that the actual Ayodhya is not where India claims.
“Ayodhya is at Thori, west of Birgunj, Balmiki Ashram is in Nepal and the holy place where King Dasharath had executed the rites to get the son is in Ridi,” he was quoted by Khabarhub as saying.
Ram was not an Indian and Ayodhya is also in Nepal, he reportedly claimed.
Oli’s claims come just weeks after his government amended its constitution, paving the way for inclusion of Kalapani, Lipulekh and Limpiyadhura in its maps – areas that have been a cause of dispute between India and Nepal.
A few weeks later, Oli had also claimed that his party rivals were being instigated by India with the intention of removing him from power. He had claimed that a plot with the intention to overthrow him was being shaped.
While India officially has called Nepal’s territorial claims an “artificial enlargement not based on historical facts,” Defence Minister Rajnath Singh had claimed that the dispute will be resolved via dialogue as the two nations are connected by roti and beti.
(With inputs from Khabarhub.)
We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated.
The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.
Stay Updated
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.