Nepal's National Assembly on Thursday, 18 June, unanimously passed the Constitution Amendment Bill to update the country's map incorporating Indian territories, PTI reported.The National Assembly is the Upper House of the Nepal Parliament.Fifty-seven votes were cast in favour of the Bill, while none voted against it.