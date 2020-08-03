Ram Mandir Chief Priest in Isolation After Aide Tested COVID +ve

Acharya Satyendra Das, the chief priest of the Ram Janmabhoomi temple, has been quarantining at home since his assistant Pradeep Das tested positive for COVID-19 three days back.

Speaking to The Quint, Das said that he has not been invited for the ‘bhoomi pujan’ on 5 August.

“I am observing quarantine for the last three days in my home in Ayodhya. After one of my assistants tested positive for COVID-19, I've stayed at home. One of my tests happened three days ago where I tested negative for COVID-19 and another one has happened today. I should get my results by tomorrow. I feel fine and have no symptoms of the virus yet,” he said.