Ram Mandir Chief Priest in Isolation After Aide Tested COVID +ve
Speaking to The Quint, Das said that he has not been invited for the ‘bhoomi pujan’ on 5 August.
Acharya Satyendra Das, the chief priest of the Ram Janmabhoomi temple, has been quarantining at home since his assistant Pradeep Das tested positive for COVID-19 three days back.
“I am observing quarantine for the last three days in my home in Ayodhya. After one of my assistants tested positive for COVID-19, I've stayed at home. One of my tests happened three days ago where I tested negative for COVID-19 and another one has happened today. I should get my results by tomorrow. I feel fine and have no symptoms of the virus yet,” he said.
“I’ve not been extended an invitation for the Bhoomi Poojan. If I am I will go, otherwise I will not,” he said.
“As one of my assistants, Pradeep Das, tested COVID positive on 30 July, the trust has asked me not to enter Ram temple premises for three days. I will not be performing 'bhoomi pujan' as other priests have been engaged for that ceremony,” he stold IANS.
One priest and 14 policemen on duty at Ayodhya’s Ram temple site, where the “bhoomi pujan” is slated to be conducted on 5 August, have tested positive for COVID-19.
The policemen were on security duty at the Ram Janmabhoomi complex.
Other four priests at the site, however, have tested negative, reported NDTV. Another 12 people who were in close proximity to the priests have reportedly tested negative as well.
Citing concerns over the spread of COVID-19, the invite list has been kept short in order to avoid a large gathering. The invite has been sent to around 150 people for the event on 5 August.
Speaking to ANI, Yogi Adityanath said that “all arrangements have been made to ensure that there is no laxity on any count. The main focus is on COVID-19. The protocol has to be enforced very strictly. Only those who are invited should come here. All devotees want to come but PM will represent all of them.”
