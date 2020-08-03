Modi, Bhagwat And 2 Others Mentioned In Ram Temple Event Invite

The invitation card for the Ayodya Ram temple event has been unveiled just two days before the event.

Carrying a saffron theme, the event carries the names of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and three other names — Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) leader Mohan Bhagwat, UP Governor Anandiben Patel and UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

As seen on the invite, which was sent from the Ram Janmabhoomi Teertha Kshetra Trust, Mahant Nritya Gopaldas is also expected to be present at the event.