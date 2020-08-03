Modi, Bhagwat And 2 Others Mentioned In Ram Temple Event Invite
The invite for the main event has been sent to around 150 people.
The invitation card for the Ayodya Ram temple event has been unveiled just two days before the event.
Carrying a saffron theme, the event carries the names of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and three other names — Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) leader Mohan Bhagwat, UP Governor Anandiben Patel and UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.
As seen on the invite, which was sent from the Ram Janmabhoomi Teertha Kshetra Trust, Mahant Nritya Gopaldas is also expected to be present at the event.
Citing concerns over the spread of COVID-19, the invite list has been kept short in order to avoid a large gathering.
The inside of the invite also carries a picture of the idol of "Ram Lalla" or infant Lord Ram.
The first invite was received by Hashim Ansari's son Iqbal Ansari who has been invited for the Bhoomi Poojan. Hashim Ansari was the oldest litigant in the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid case who passed away in 2016, after a prolonged illness.
The invite has been sent to around 150 people for the event on 5 August.
According to an NDTV report, it is expected that PM Modi will establish a 40-kilogram silver brick as a symbolic start to the construction of the temple.
Speaking to ANI, Yogi Adityanath said that “all arrangements have been made to ensure that there is no laxity on any count. The main focus is on COVID-19. The protocol has to be enforced very strictly. Only those who are invited should come here. All devotees want to come but PM will represent all of them.”
Senior Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) leader Dinesh Chand has said that all invitees will be at the location by 4 August. RSS' Mohan Bhagwat, Suresh Bhaiyyaji Joshi and Champat Rai who is the general secretary of Sri Ramjanmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra trust, will also be present at the event, he added.
Prominent faces like BJP’s LK Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi and Uma Bharti will be missing the event. It is expected that these leaders will join the event virtually.
