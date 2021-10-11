Rajasthan Govt To Withdraw the Disputed Marriage Registration Bill: Reports

On 17 September, the Rajasthan Assembly had passed a Bill to amend a 2009 Act on mandatory registration of marriages, including child marriages.

The Rajasthan Compulsory Registration of Marriages (Amendment) Bill, 2021, had amended the Rajasthan Compulsory Registration of Marriages Act, 2009. The Bill made it mandatory for all types of marriages to be registered within thirty days.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) legislators had walked out of the House in protest and questioned the need for the registration of child marriages, and demanded the withdrawal of the Bill.

BJP had strongly objected to this as many believed this would justify child marriage. The Opposition alleged that the Bill should not be passed as it affects the "progressive" image of the state.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Shanti Dhariwal had argued that child marriage registration did not imply that they would be considered valid.

"Even if a marriage among underage children is held, its registration is mandatory. However, the Bill doesn't make the marriage legal, and the District Collector can take action against them," Dhariwal had said.

Dhariwal said that the Supreme Court, in its judgment, had directed that registration of all types of marriages would be mandatory.