Amid Strong Opposition, Rajasthan Passes Bill to Register Child Marriages

As per the new amendment, the parents or guardians of the bridegroom who is under 21 years of age, and a bride who is under 18 years old, “shall be responsible to submit the memorandum, in such manner, as may be prescribed, within a period of thirty days from the date of solemnisation of the marriage to the Registrar.”

BJP strongly objected to this as many believed this would justify child marriage.

"It is wrong, against the people. There is now an abundance of people who educate their children and don’t like child marriages. But if you justify child marriages, this will send a wrong message before the nation. The Rajasthan Assembly will be humiliated before the entire nation,” said Independent MLA Sanyam Lodha, reported The Indian Express.

The Opposition alleged that the Bill should not be passed as it affects the “progressive” image of the state.