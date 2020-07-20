Rajasthan Tapes: SOG Seeks Union Min Shekhawat’s Voice Sample

The SOG on Friday, 17 July, arrested Jain under charges of sedition and criminal conspiracy, for allegedly trying to topple the Rajasthan government. A Jaipur court has sent Jain to a four-day remand of the SOG.

Citing the audio tapes, Congress Spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala said on Friday that the BJP was conspiring to grab power in Rajasthan.

Meanwhile, BJP leader Laxmikant Bhardwaj on Friday filed a complaint against Congress leaders Randeep Surjewala and Govind Singh Dotasra, among others, over the allegedly manufactured audio clip and 'false statements' by the Congress.