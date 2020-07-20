Rajasthan Tapes: SOG Seeks Union Min Shekhawat’s Voice Sample
This comes amid political crisis in Rajasthan, with CM Ashok Gehlot facing a rebellion from ex-Dy CM Sachin Pilot.
The Special Operations Group (SOG) of Rajasthan police, that is probing alleged attempts by various stakeholders to conspire for the fall of the state government, has issued a notice to Union Minister Gajendra Shekhawat, seeking his statement and voice sample.
This comes amid the political crisis in Rajasthan, with Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot facing a rebellion from his erstwhile deputy Sachin Pilot.
“Special Operations Group (SOG) of Rajasthan Police has sent a notice through my personal secretary. In the notice, they have asked me to record my statement and voice sample,” ANI quoted Shekhawat as saying.
The notice has been sent just days after Rajasthan Congress chief whip Mahesh Joshi registered two FIRs that reportedly name Shekhawat, rebel MLA Bhanwar Lal Sharma and Sanjay Jain over alleged audio clips where Jain can be heard conspiring to topple the government.
The SOG on Friday, 17 July, arrested Jain under charges of sedition and criminal conspiracy, for allegedly trying to topple the Rajasthan government. A Jaipur court has sent Jain to a four-day remand of the SOG.
Citing the audio tapes, Congress Spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala said on Friday that the BJP was conspiring to grab power in Rajasthan.
Meanwhile, BJP leader Laxmikant Bhardwaj on Friday filed a complaint against Congress leaders Randeep Surjewala and Govind Singh Dotasra, among others, over the allegedly manufactured audio clip and 'false statements' by the Congress.
