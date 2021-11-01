Judge, 2 Others Booked For Sexually Assaulting 14-Year-old Boy For a Month

Rajasthan police on Sunday, 31 October, booked a Special Judge and two others for allegedly sexually assaulting a 14-year-old boy in Bharatpur district.

The Special Judge, Jitendra Singh, who deals with the Prevention of Corruption Act cases, was suspended after a first information report (FIR) was registered against him. Meanwhile, an Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) officer was also suspended for allegedly threatening the Class 8 boy, news agency ANI reported.

“On the basis of a complaint, a case has been registered against Judge Jitendra Goliya and two others for allegedly raping a 14-year-old boy under sections of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act,” Mathura Gate Station House Officer (SHO) Ram Nath was quoted as saying.