‘Rajasthan Governor Should Recommend President’s Rule’: Mayawati
On Saturday, 18 July, Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati said that Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra should take cognisance of the political crisis in the state and recommend imposition of President’s Rule.
In a series of tweets, she alleged that Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot had earlier violated the Anti-Defection law and cheated the BSP continuously for the second time by making BSP’s MLAs join the Congress party.
She further took a dig at the chief minister by calling the 'phone taping' row as “illegal and unconstitutional.”
"And it is also evident that he did an illegal and unconstitutional thing by phone tapping," her tweet stated.
Earlier on Wednesday, ANI quoted Ramesh Meena, who was removed as Rajasthan minister, as saying, “CM gave a statement today that money is being offered and accepted. People were dissatisfied with his pattern of work, bureaucrats dominated and lawmakers were unable to work. CM never paid heed to our demands and had a tyrannical attitude.”
"Today, he is saying that crores of money is being offered and accepted. All I would like to ask him is that when we were in BSP and later joined Congress, how much did he give us? He should answer that honestly," he added.
