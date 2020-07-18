‘Rajasthan Governor Should Recommend President’s Rule’: Mayawati

In a series of tweets, she alleged that Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot had earlier violated the Anti-Defection law and cheated the BSP continuously for the second time by making BSP’s MLAs join the Congress party.

She further took a dig at the chief minister by calling the 'phone taping' row as “illegal and unconstitutional.”

"And it is also evident that he did an illegal and unconstitutional thing by phone tapping," her tweet stated.